Oversharing the super safe stuff: “Privacy-washing” in Apple iPhone and Google Pixel commercials

Authors

  • Angela M. Cirucci

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i5.13321

Keywords:

privacy, privacy-washing, Apple, Google, iPhone, Pixel

Abstract

Inspired by the ever-evolving concerns surrounding data privacy, this study analyzes Apple’s and Google’s ads for their iPhone and Android devices, respectively, as well as each company’s privacy policies. Findings via critical discourse analysis reveal that the ads conflate privacy with security, relying on powerful imageries that depict the phones as safes from which data cannot travel. These depictions, however, do not align with the policies that provide separate sections for privacy and security. With these findings in mind, I propose a widespread adoption of “privacy-washing” to promote a newfound literacy of granular data types.

Downloads

Published

2024-05-07

How to Cite

Cirucci, A. M. (2024). Oversharing the super safe stuff: “Privacy-washing” in Apple iPhone and Google Pixel commercials. First Monday, 29(5). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i5.13321

Issue

Volume 29, Number 5 - 6 May 2024

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2024 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.