Triggering turbulence: Thoughts on Creating chaos online

Abstract

The analysis of Russian trolling in Asta Zelenskauskaité’s book Creating chaos online (University of Michigan Press, 2022) moves the rich literature on dis- and mis-information forward by making visible assumptions that underlie much of the rest of that literature — that those involved with this information believe it to be true, that it takes just one step to go from false information to social chaos, and that the goal of those producing and distributing that information are doing so in order to get “alternative” facts out there — and demonstrating that these assumptions do not necessarily hold. In this work, the author spawns a new research agenda regarding the multiple dimensions of masking and distinct steps in getting from here (social stability) to there (social chaos). The work treats what happens online as theater, and so also stimulates in this reader the critical question first raised in the 1990s — how should we understand what we see online if the screen is a window, not a stage?