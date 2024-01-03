Why do people use ChatGPT? Exploring user motivations for generative conversational AI

Authors

  • Marita Skjuve SINTEF
  • Petter Bae Brandtzaeg
  • Asbjørn Følstad

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i1.13541

Abstract

Generative conversational artificial intelligence (AI), such as ChatGPT, has attracted substantial attention since November 2022. The advent of this technology showcases the vast potential of such AI for generating and processing text and raises compelling questions regarding its potential usage. To obtain the requisite knowledge of users’ motivations in adopting this technology, we surveyed early adopters of ChatGPT (n = 197). Analysis of free text responses within the uses and gratifications (U&G) theoretical framework shows six primary motivations for using generative conversational AI: productivity, novelty, creative work, learning and development, entertainment, and social interaction and support. Our study illustrates how generative conversational AI can fulfill diverse user needs, surpassing the capabilities of traditional conversational technologies, for example, by outsourcing cognitive or creative works to technology.

Downloads

Published

2024-01-03

How to Cite

Skjuve, M., Brandtzaeg, P. B., & Følstad, A. (2024). Why do people use ChatGPT? Exploring user motivations for generative conversational AI. First Monday, 29(1). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i1.13541

Issue

Volume 29, Number 1 - 1 January 2024

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2023 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.