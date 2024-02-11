Preface

  • Léa Stiefel Swiss Competency Centre for Penal Sanctions
  • Morgan Currie University of Edinburgh
  • Francesca Musiani French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS)
  • Alain Sandoz University of Neuchâtel
  • Antti Silvast Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT)
  • Robin Williams University of Edinburgh

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i2.13559

While infrastructures are governed by institutions and rules, they also govern us, as social actors, by their very design. This special issue is dedicated to the study of the governance embedded in infrastructures, as opposed to the governance of the effects they might produce. From machine learning to artificial intelligence, from gig economy platforms to the infrastructures used by governments for advertising or social security, the articles in this special issue highlight the digital governance we are subject to, while exploring alternatives we might consider.

2024-02-11

Stiefel, L., Currie, M., Musiani, F., Sandoz, A., Silvast, A., & Williams, R. (2024). Preface. First Monday, 29(2). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i2.13559

Volume 29, Number 2 - 5 February 2024

Articles

