French-speaking photo models communication: A comparison across platforms and profiles, a possible evolution
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i6.13659
Keywords:Modelling, portfolios, Art Patronage
Abstract
Modelling is an important part in the world of both professional and amateur photography, with a multidimensional activity at the intersection of art creation and several sociological and psychological aspects. Since the 2000s, many online tools appeared from specifically art-oriented portfolios to subscription platforms, through social networks. Models can reach a diverse audience, either people implied in photography, followers and paying subscribers. A dataset of more than 600 French-speaking models enabled an exploration of how models use and combine these tools depending on criteria such as age, nude availability and sex/gender. It was possible to draw different photo models communication profiles.
