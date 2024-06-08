French-speaking photo models communication: A comparison across platforms and profiles, a possible evolution

Authors

  • Alexandre Abellard Université de Toulon

DOI:

https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i6.13659

Keywords:

Modelling, portfolios, Art Patronage

Abstract

Modelling is an important part in the world of both professional and amateur photography, with a multidimensional activity at the intersection of art creation and several sociological and psychological aspects. Since the 2000s, many online tools appeared from specifically art-oriented portfolios to subscription platforms, through social networks. Models can reach a diverse audience, either people implied in photography, followers and paying subscribers. A dataset of more than 600 French-speaking models enabled an exploration of how models use and combine these tools depending on criteria such as age, nude availability and sex/gender. It was possible to draw different photo models communication profiles.

Downloads

Published

2024-06-08

How to Cite

Abellard, A. (2024). French-speaking photo models communication: A comparison across platforms and profiles, a possible evolution. First Monday, 29(6). https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v29i6.13659

Issue

Volume 29, Number 6 - 3 June 2024

Section

Articles

License

Copyright (c) 2024 First Monday

Creative Commons License

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Authors retain copyright to their work published in First Monday. Please see the footer of each article for details.