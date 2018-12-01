Designers as fans: Bottom-up online explorations of new technology concepts as a genre of design fan fictions

This paper explores the intersection between the participatory culture mechanism of fan fiction and the emerging trend of user-generated design fiction scenarios, exploring new technological design ideas. We propose this intersection is an under-appreciated form of online participation, exploring the potential of new digital technologies as ‘design fan fictions’. Online users launch small fictional scenarios depicting their personal visions or interpretations of specific genres of technologies. This form of bottom-up exploration can be a valuable resource for design, informed by the most dedicated ‘fans’ within technological discourse.