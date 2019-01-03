Accessibility and communicability on Facebook: A case study with Brazilian elderly

Given the growth of the elderly population, it is essential that online social networks consider aspects of quality of use to address the unique needs of this audience. Unfortunately, networks, such as Facebook, have been designed largely for younger users, leading to challenges for the elderly in the use of their interfaces.

Some human–computer interaction (HCI) research has explored the usability and accessibility of Facebook and its functionalities, including for the elderly. However, there has not been a great deal of research exploring communicability of this social network Facebook for older users. This paper presents the results of a 2015 case study completed in Brazil, in which Facebook’s accessibility and communicability for the elderly were analyzed. As a result of this research, checkpoints are presented to support designers in the construction of virtual spaces for social interaction.