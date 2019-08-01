Game testing and evaluation on real devices: Exploring in the case of the Open Device Lab community
Game testing and evaluation (T&E) still have no standards to ensure quality. T&E on real devices instead of only using a software solution (e.g., emulators) has become a basic procedure for mobile software design and development, including games. This study presents the Open Device Lab community (ODL), a grassroots movement helping the Web and app community to have free access to device labs. The findings reveal how the open community can benefit the game industry.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.5210/fm.v24i8.9525
