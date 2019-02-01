API practices and paradigms: Exploring the protocological parameters of APIs as key facilitators of sociotechnical forms of exchange

About The Authors

Eric Snodgrass is a senior lecturer at the Department of Design+Change, Linnaeus University, Sweden. His research looks into the intersections of computation, culture, politics, and technology, with a current focus on computational infrastructures and politically-oriented forms of intervention. His recent work includes the co-edited volume Executing Practices (Data Browser 06) and a PhD dissertation, Executions: Power and Expression in Networked and Computational Media.

Winnie Soon

http://www.siusoon.net



Department of Digital Design and Information Studies, Aarhus University, Denmark

Denmark

Winnie Soon (HK/DK) is an artist-researcher, examining the cultural implications of technologies in which computational processes and infrastructure underwrite our experiences, which are ever more programmed. Her works explore themes/concepts around computational culture, specifically concerning internet censorship, data circulation, real-time processing/liveness and the culture of code practice.

Winnie’s projects have been exhibited and presented internationally at museums, festivals, universities and conferences across Europe, Asia and America. Her current research focuses on aesthetic coding in the realm of software studies, working on two books titled Aesthetic Programming: A Handbook of Software Studies (with Geoff Cox) and Fix My Code (with Cornelia Sollfrank). She is Assistant Professor at Aarhus University.