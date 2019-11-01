Mobile learning and student engagement in remote field activities

About The Authors

Anthony Ralston

https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthony-r-a6066672/



AR Educational Technology Inc. & University of Alberta

Canada

An accomplished, well-organized professional with expertise in the design and development of educational programs, inclusive of degrees, training, knowledge management, and certification programs. Skilled in the integration of various technological solutions to achieve successful online and blended learning methodologies. Employing an adaptive leadership style successfully collaborating with subject matter experts, specialists, educators in post-secondary, nongovernmental and commercial enterprises to formulate delivery strategies enabling bringing their vision to come to market. Experienced in video and television production for education and documentaries.

- Recognized as an early adopter of innovation, educational technology, and video production to achieve generally superior results

- Demonstrated international experience working in international work environments and cultures, with diverse stakeholders representing collective and individual needs. Significant experience working in complex organizations and across boundaries to foster collaborative working relationships and solutions

Highly disciplined and able to work remotely and independent of the client to achieve the work product and specific deliverables without the requirement of onsite presence.