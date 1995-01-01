This month: November 2018

Weaponizing the haters: The Last Jedi and the strategic politicization of pop culture through social media manipulation

Political discourse on social media is seen by many as polarized, vitriolic and permeated by falsehoods and misinformation. Political operators have exploited all of these aspects of the discourse for strategic purposes. This study examines a collection of tweets relating to a much-publicized fan dispute over the Star Wars franchise film Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. This study finds evidence of deliberate, organized political influence measures disguised as fan arguments. Of the critics who address The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson directly on Twitter to express their dissatisfaction, more than half were bots, trolls/sock puppets or political activists using the debate to propagate political messages supporting extreme right-wing causes and the discrimination of gender, race or sexuality.